The Snapdragon 855 mobile processor was introduced to the public sometime in November last year. It wasn’t official yet but we were calling it the Snapdragon 8150 as it was being benchmarked with high scores. Early details were leaked before the launch. The Snapdragon 855 has opened the door for new mobile experiences especially with 5G support and several optimizations. This chipset is tested to be more powerful compared to Exynos on the Samsung Galaxy S10. It’s also being used on new premium flagships like the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, Pixel 4, and upcoming Xiaomi smartphones.

The Android community isn’t seeing a Snapdragon 865 anytime soon but Qualcomm has introduced an updated version of the SD855. The new mobile platform is developed mainly for gaming. It offers better CPU performance, graphics, and more reliable 4G/5G mobile internet connectivity.

Graphics is obviously faster by 15% so mobile gaming is better than what the Snapdragon 855 can offer. It’s a refreshed version now more focused for gaming, 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality. It comes with an eight-core Kryo CPU up to 2.96GHz of clock speed.

If we’re talking about numbers, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ allows ultra-responsive gaming with AI with some thrice the power of the old SD 845. The device can be more power efficient even with 5G gaming in mind. The chipset also includes Qualcomm aptX Audio and Qualcomm Aqstic audio technologies for more premium audio. Surround sound happens in real-time while HDR gaming displays images in vivid colors.

This Snapdragon 855+ features Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 Modem as the 5G chipset, 5G NR, mmWave, sub-6 GHz, 800 MHz bandwidth, 8 carriers, 2×2 MIMO, 100 MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO, dual-layer polarization, Beam steering, Beam tracking, and Beamforming. It also supports the following: Wi-Fi 6, 60 GHz Wi-Fi mobile, HDR10+ mobile video capture and playback, 4K HDR Video Capture with Portrait Mod, Multi-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR), Computer Vision ISP (CV-ISP), and Hardware Accelerator. Expect a Snapdragon Elite Gaming experience with physically based rendering, aptX Adaptive, and Qualcomm Hexagon Voice Assistant accelerator