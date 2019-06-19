Samsung may not be done with the Galaxy Fold but it’s also busy working on the Galaxy Note 10. The next-generation premium flagship phone has been part of the rumor mill since November last year when we first heard it would have a bigger and better screen. There is also a possibility of multiple models with one being called the Pro. Another one could be known as the Galaxy Note 10e with a smaller battery but nothing is final and official yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s release is believed to be pushed to late August. Today, we’re learning Samsung may launch the phone in New York on August 7.

The next Samsung Unpacked event may happen at the Barclays Center. No official announcement from Samsung yet but CNET sources are sharing information that the next Samsung event will happen in the same location as last year where the Galaxy Note 9 was unveiled.

This is the first time we’re hearing about an actual announcement date. The Unpacked event may happen early August while market release may be the late August schedule. It is still two months from today but we can expect more related rumors, leaks, and speculations will surface online.

Samsung knows the Galaxy Note series has a loyal following. This will be the first time a duo will be released with another one, the Pro variant, coming with a larger 6.75-inch display. The smaller Note 10 will only have a 6.28-inch screen.

There is a possibility the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will also come with 5G. It will be the second 5G phone from Samsung since the Galaxy S10 5G is already out. We can also expect premium pricing since it is a flagship offering for the second half of 2019. We’re thinking a $900 to $1,000 price range for the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro.