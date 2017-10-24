As early as May, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active was leaked online. It soon hit Geekbench and GFXBench and then accidentally confirmed by the South Korean tech giant. Before its official announcement, the phone’s demo video, actual photos, and manual were also leaked. We already know the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active’s display is shatter-resistant but not scratch proof but we have yet to know when the smartphone will be available on T-Mobile.

A few photos were recently leaked and now we see some FCC documents revealing the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active with Band 71 for the Un-carrier.

We see this illustration of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active and others pertaining to the device. It is said to be the first ever smartphone for T-Mobile that is compatible with Band 71. The phone was first listed as SM-G892U but now we see it with both Band 71 (600 MHz spectrum) and Band 66.

T-Mobile has yet to roll out the 600 MHz spectrum but this information proves that it’s almost ready. We’re expecting it to go commercial before the year2017 ends. It will be released specifically for the latest premium LG and Samsung phones such as the V30 and the Galaxy S8 Active.

Samsung and T-Mobile have yet to make the official announcement but we’re hoping to hear from either of them anytime soon.

VIA: Phonescoop

SOURCE: FCC