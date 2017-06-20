Samsung has usually released a ruggedized “Active” model of its flagships, this to cater to the more outdoors-y types who would still want to use the top-of-the-line smartphone from Samsung but would like some extra protection for it that befits their lifestyle. And so it’s no wonder people are asking if there is going to be a Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. The confirmation has come from an unlikely source.

Roland Quandt, scoop master and news editor at WinFuture.de, found out that the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is actually mentioned on Samsung’s Knox website, bearing the model number G892A. That lines up perfectly, as last year’s Galaxy S7 Active was named G891A. So it appears that this model will indeed be launched, if the website sighting is to be believed.

According to previous rumors, the Galaxy S8 Active probably will not look much like the Galaxy S8, without the curved edges and Infinity Display that makes the flagship so striking. Instead, the S8 Active model may have a bulkier, sturdier ruggedized design that should protect the smartphone from shattering in case of being dropped.

The “Active” models have always been an AT&T exclusive, and there’s no evidence that this will change. Other rumored specs include a large 4,000mAh battery and a MIL STD-810G military standard resistance rating for dust and water resistance.

SOURCE: @rquandt