As with the past premium Galaxy S phones, the new S8 and S8+ are getting an Active variant. This model is the more rugged and robust kind that is ready to take a beating. Samsung hasn’t made an official announcement yet but the phone was leaked last month and is expected to arrive very soon. Earlier this week, the phone also hit Geekbench which means the unit is almost ready and is just being prepped for commercial release.

On the benchmark site, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is listed as the SM-G892A. It’s powered by a 1.90 GHz Qualcomm MSM8998 octa-core processor which we all know is the Snapdragon 835 and some 4GB RAM (3332 MB). It will look very similar to the Galaxy S8 but probably with no dual-edge screen and still with no Home button. You can say this will be the flat Galaxy S8 model.

The previous leak showed us a thicker smartphone but it could be because of the stronger build. This rugged Galaxy S8 Active must be better than the Galaxy S7 Active which had several issues due to manufacturing. We’re not expecting it to have overheating problem because the South Korean tech giant hasn’t received any related complaint yet. Its battery is not problematic in any way so the Galaxy S8, S8+, and this S8 Active should be safe.

