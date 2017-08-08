After over a couple of months of rumors and speculations, here’s the new Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. It was first leaked online back in May and soon hit Geekbench and GFXBench. The phone was also confirmed by Samsung website and before this week’s launch, a demo video, actual photos, and the manual were leaked. In the United States, AT&T and Samsung together announced the Galaxy S8 Active will be up for pre-order starting today, August 8.

Making this Galaxy S8 variant special is its durable build so it’s ready for rough and outdoor use. The Active variant is actually a tradition for Samsung as there are people who prefer a more sturdy form for a stress-free mobile use. The device boasts of a metal frame and a rugged structure so it can resist dust, water, shatter, and shock. You still can’t do as you please to the phone but at least you have the peace of mind it won’t go to pieces if you drop it. Accidents happen, especially to those clumsy people.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active comes equipped with a 5.8-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED screen, 1440 x 2960 pixel resolution, a 12MP rear camera with f1.7 aperture, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and a 4000mAh battery. The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS but we’re assuming it will be ready for Android O someday.

AT&T will be offering the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active exclusively in Titanium Gold or Meteor Gray. As with the Galaxy S8 and S8+, you can take advantage of a number of offers from getting a free Galaxy S8 when you add a new line or AT&T Next and add DIRECTV.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active on AT&T Next can be purchased for a monthly fee of $28.34 for 30 months when you have eligible service. You can also use a $500 credit when you buy a Samsung TV online. If you want the Gear S2 or Gear S3, you can get either for only $0.99 or $49.99 on a 2-year contract. If you trade a smartphone and get this S8 Active on AT&T Next, you can also receive up to $200 in credits.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Key Specs

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat OS

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, Adreno 540 GPU

• Display: 5.8-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED screen, 1440 x 2960 pixel resolution, Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

• Dimensions: –

• Weight: –

• Battery: 4000mAh

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 64GB

• Cam: 12MP (rear)

• Cam: 8MP (front)

• Connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi, USB Type-C, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE

• Others: Rugged structure; shock-, shatter-, water-, and dust-resistant; Bixby personal assistant; DeX docking station; and Heart rate sensor

