T-Mobile is becoming more known as the Uncarrier. It’s been introducing a number of great promos including a rewards program and the unlimited data plans. For some people, contracts have been changed or made better. We can expect more to be announced as the company is set to reveal new services on September 6. A teaser was recently shown off but details are still scarce.

Rumor has it the new flagship phones from LG and Samsung, the V30 and the Galaxy Note 8, will be offered for lower prices compared to other carriers. We’re not sure what plan will give more value for money but the JUMP! program is said to be replaced. T-Mobile is determined to “change wireless for good” so on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 8AM, expect its CEO, John Legere, to make an impression with his performance announcement. The announcement will be live-streamed HERE and HERE.

T-Mobile has also just announced that it will offer the LG V30 which will be the first to support the Un-Carrier’s 600 MHz LTE sites. This is only the beginning for 5G connectivity in the United States, thanks to T-Mobile’s partnership with Ericcson. This means ultra fast mobile Internet connection on the LG V30. It’s still a new technology but it’s being deployed for further expansion across America starting in rural areas first being the spectrum is clear there.

All these efforts make T-Mobile the first to roll out “5G-ready technology in record-breaking time” in the US.

