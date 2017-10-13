While there is no official announcement yet from Samsung or T-Mobile, if you trust consistent leak source Evan Bless (@evleaks on Twitter), then you probably believe that the latest leaked photo of the Galaxy S8 Active is proof enough that it is indeed coming to T-Mobile. Blass was also the one who broke the news a few weeks ago that the Galaxy S8 variant was not going to be exclusive with AT&T anymore and these photos somehow support his leaked information.

The Galaxy S8 Active has been available through AT&T exclusively for the past couple of months but last September, Blass leaked that it was finally going to be available on T-Mobile as well. This is the first time that the rugged version of a Samsung flagship will be available with a carrier other than AT&T since the Galaxy S4 Active. It is expected to be available in Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold just like the models available right now.

Based on the leaked image, it will be the same specs and look other than the network indicator on the upper left corner of the screen. Carriers have recently stopped putting their logos on their variants of the smartphone since people don’t really want to be carrying around logos of AT&T or T-Mobile on their devices anyway. It will have the same specs: 5.8-inch 2560×1440 Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD slot, 12-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery.

There is still no news as to when this will be available on T-Mobile and how much it will cost if there’s a difference. Currently, AT&T offers it at $849.99.

SOURCE: Evan Blass