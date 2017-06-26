The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active was accidentally confirmed by Samsung website. It was also leaked online last month and we said it is arriving soon. We’ve seen the device on Geekbench already as the SM-G892A model and now the device has reached GFXBench. This one means one thing: the new Galaxy S8 variant is almost ready. We’ll just have to wait for the official announcement.

Earlier, we said the phone will be equipped with a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, iris recognition, fingerprint sensor, and the Bixby button similar to the Galaxy S8. Most of the S8 features are expected to be present on the S8 Active but they can still be improved.

Listed on the GFXBench are the following specs and features: Android 7.0 Nougat OS, 5.4-inch screen, 2008 x 1080 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera, Full HD photo and video capture, and the standard specs: accelerometer, barometer, altimeter, compass, NFC, GPS, gyroscope, and Bluetooth connectivity. There is no mention yet but we know the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active phone will have 4G LTE.

This is the Active variant of the Galaxy S8 so expect this phone to have a bigger and more rugged design.

