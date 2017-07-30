The upcoming Galaxy S8 Active has been recently sighted on Weibo. This means the device is about to be announced by Samsung. We have no date yet but the next time the South Korean tech giant makes an announcement, it will be an official one with the new S8 variant as the subject. Some marketing pages believed to be part of a product manual were spotted, showing off a list of specs and key features.

The design of the Galaxy S8 Active is similar to S8 but with a more rugged feel, thanks to the MIL-STD-810G military grade protection. Features include the same but flat 5.8-inch full screen, Gorilla Glass 5 panel, 4000mAh battery, Snapdragon 835 processor, and 4GB RAM. The phone is expected to be IP68 water-resistant and dustproof and will weigh 207 grams, packed in a 152 X 74.9 X 9.9mm durable metal body.

Galaxy S8 Active’s new battery will be 33% higher in capacity than the S8’s 3000mAh. Other specs we know so far include the 64GB onboard storage expandable via a microSD card slot, 12MP dual-pixel main camera (f1.7), 8MP front-facing camera (f1.7), and the standard connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, A-GPS Glonass, and MST. The new S8 Active will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box but we can expect it to receive Android 7.1 or Android O update earlier than other models. This one will also feature Bixby, as well as, Adaptive Fast Charge technology for quick charging.

We’re assuming this Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will still be exclusive to AT&T as in the past years.

VIA: Weibo, Android Police