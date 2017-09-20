When it comes to smartphone technology, perfection can never be achieved because of the new inventions and innovations that are regularly introduced. When it comes to displays, most OEMs use the latest while some use cost-efficient options. For Samsung, it used a Super AMOLED screen on the new Galaxy S8 Active which is the rugged version of the Galaxy S8. Its rugged structure makes the phone shock-, water-, and shatter-resistant.

The last description is very much welcome especially by those with clumsy hands but unfortunately, it makes the screen scratch. This isn’t surprising at all because Motorola’s Shattershield technology is indeed durable and shatterproof but it is NOT scratchproof.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has received some negative reviews on the South Korean tech giant’s online store. They are particularly about the shatter-resistant screen that is said to scratch and scuff easily. Sure, the camera system is impressive and the phone is durable but the screen is really soft. Some S8 Active owners have sent their complaints about scratching. Last year’s S7 Active phones were reported to get smudged screens and now it’s the S8 Active’s turn to have problems.

VIA: PhoneArena