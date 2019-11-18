More information is available for the upcoming Galaxy S11. Samsung may be in the final stages of product design and we’re guessing the next leaks we’ll see are of prototypes. The new premium flagship series is due sometime in February or March. We first mentioned the phone back in July when a Galaxy S phone with an expandable screen was shown off in patent images. Features have been listed early and we heard its camera system will be more advanced.

Color options were also listed while Samsung Galaxy S11 image renders appeared online. Some details we’ve learned include the possibility of a 5x zoom camera, a bigger fingerprint sensor, a built-in spectrometer, display with 20:9 aspect ratio, and 4000mAh battery on the S11e variant. The S11 series is also believed to arrive in five variants and three sizes.

The latest information we have come from XDA that shared hints from a recent APK teardown. The Samsung Camera app has hinted on 108MP photos, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 8K video recording. Those are advanced features that will be joined by other camera features. Some camera features that may be introduced include Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, and Director’s View.

An APK teardown usually lists future features but they are not the final ones. There is a possibility Samsung will add or remove some features. At the moment, we’re expecting the following: One UI 2.0, 8K video recording, 8K video recording, Exynos 990 chipset, and a 108MP camera.

As for the new camera features, the Director’s View Mode, Single Take Photo, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas, and Custom Filters could also be added as per XDA devs who looked into an APK teardown. Let’s wait and see for more related information.