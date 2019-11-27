The Samsung Galaxy S11 has been a favorite subject in the past months since July. We’ve been saying it’s never too early for rumors and leaks and true enough, there is no scarcity of images and information about the South Korean tech giant’s next-gen premium flagship. Details about the regular Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11e have already surfaced but nothing much on the Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus variant until this week. OnLeaks teamed up with CashKaro once again to present the possible look of the S11 Plus based on info already available.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus will be the biggest model among the series. It will be more advanced compared to previous Galaxy S phones but will mainly have similar specs with the S11. The main difference between the two will be the size.

Samsung may decide on a curved 6.9-inch screen, Dynamic AMOLED panel, center punch-hole for the selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, and probably five cameras at the back. The latest rendered images show a significant bump for the camera module that holds two sensors and five camera lenses–one of which is a 108MP primary camera with 5X optical zoom. Yesterday, we mentioned one sensor could be laser autofocus. The new advanced camera system would allow 8X video recording and QHD+ resolution images.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus’ material could be a metallic body. Bezels are slimmer. Possible dimensions are 166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm.

Looking at the renders, we see the volume and power buttons are on the left edge. The USB Type-C charging port is found at the bottom edge. We don’t see any 3.5mm headphone jack so don’t expect one.