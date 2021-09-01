The Pixel 6 series will be revealed soon. Google is set to announce the new flagship smartphones some time in October. The tech giant usually announces new phones in October so this is just right. The launch may happen in the second half of the month so Google still has more time to test and prepare the phones. Pre-orders are said to be open on October 19 with the launch happening on the same day. A September launch was earlier rumored but now we’re learning it will be October.

Apple is set to announce a new iPhone this month so maybe Google doesn’t want to release the new Pixel at the same time. As for the sale date, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are likely to be out in the market on October 28.

That is a Q3 2021 release. Google always makes a big announcement in October so this isn’t new. Last year, the company just introduced the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G earlier than usual.

The Pixel 6 series is highly anticipated. We know it will use Samsung’s 5G modem technology. It may arrive with ultra-wideband (UWB) support, 33W fast-charging support, and no new charger in the box.

The Pixel 6 series camera sensor will be bigger and better. The Pro version could use a 5X ultra tele camera. Pixel 6 pricing will be in the upper segment while the Pixel 6 Pro will be expensive. The smartphones will run on Google Tensor.

We’re already looking forward to that Google Pixel 6 protective phone case. We’ve seen rendered images already. The Pixel 6 series may use the same GPU as the Huawei Mate X2 and Samsung Galaxy S21. We’ll see if the selfie camera will be moved to the center.