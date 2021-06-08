The Google Pixel 6 phones are expected to arrive later this 2021. The tech giant usually makes the reveal around October of each year but last year, it was scheduled earlier. It was also a special time because the Pixel 5, together with the Pixel 4a 5G, were announced as Google’s first 5G phones. There is no Pixel 5a yet but at this point, we’re more interested in the Pixel 6. There may be two variants: the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Several images have been rendered and leaked already and we find the new design interesting.

The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro will have a new design. They look very similar but will differ in size and specs. Instead of the Pixel 6 XL, the tech giant is using the ‘Pro’. The images tell use the phones will have some sort of a bridge at the rear, where the camera module is placed.

The front display appears to have a curved edge/side. We still see a punch-hole in the center for the selfie camera. The chin and forehead are still very obvious.

Sources say the phones don’t appear to have a LiDAR–a technology used on the iPhone 12 series for measuring ranges. This means no 3D scanning features although we’re thinking Google may be implementing a different technology.

The main camera system appears to have three camera lenses, an LED flash array, some small sensors, and one mic. The display may include an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Nothing is official yet. These are only renders but we can say a lot about them upcoming Pixel 6. However, we’re still taking things with a pinch of salt.

The phone in the images appear in dark gray. It’s almost black but we also think it’s gray. If not gray, then light silver. What do you think?