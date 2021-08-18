Google may be removing the charger from the box for its future Pixel phone offering. The newly announced Pixel 5a still comes with a charger but it will be the last. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may not have a brick charger out of the box when they are released in the market this coming fall. Google said most consumers own USB-C chargers anyway so there is no need to offer more. Google seems to be following the move of other big companies like Apple and Samsung.

Google could also be trying to lower the price of the phones and save cost. Going more environment-friendly is also a possible reason. Whatever the cause, it can be deemed a good move by some parties. Some future owners may dread this decision.

If you don’t have a charger and are planning to get a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 XL (Pixel 6 Pro), you may need to buy a separate charger. We have no idea about the price but it will be affordable.

After Google, what company could follow with the same decision to let go of the charger? Xiaomi also followed earlier even after mocking Apple’s decision.

The Pixel 6 is said to come with a 4614mAh battery. It’s not clear if it will offer fast-charging support but we’re not expecting much improvement in this area especially since there will be no special charger to come with the phone. Let’s wait and see.