After the Pixel 5a, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6 series. The lineup will consist of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro aka Pixel 6 XL. The phones will run on Google Tensor– the tech giant’s very own mobile platform. So much has been said about the Pixel 6 series and we know more will be revealed until the big launch. The Google Pixel 6 XL may feature a 5X ultra tele camera. The devices were listed in an Android developer form.

Specs were detailed way ahead of official launch. Cases were shown off beside a Pixel 4 XL case. Another set of renders surfaced on the web. We noted the Pixel 6 would use the same GPU as the Huawei Mate X2 and Samsung Galaxy S21. Now we’re learning about the phone’s pricing.

The Pixel 6 Pro is said to be “expensive” while the Pixel 6 will be part of the “upper segment”. Google’s SVP of Devices and Services Rick Osterloh shared those descriptions in an interview.

The Pixel 6 series will feature better photosensors and high refresh rate screens. The prices could be $999 and $1,099 to $1,199 for the regular Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, respectively. The phones are said to be sold only in eight markets–Japan and US included.

Google Pixel 6 phones will be released in the autumn. We’re still looking at an October launch or maybe even earlier like last year. Let’s wait and see.