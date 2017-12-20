HMD Global has already released the Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, 6, 7, and 8. We don’t think a Nokia 4 will be released because the number is considered as ‘unlucky’ in the Chinese culture. The next model we’re anticipating for is the Nokia 9. It’s one phone that we’ve been expecting since April when we said it would feature an iris scanner and OZO spatial audio. You see, availability and pricing were already uncovered while sketches popped up.

Nothing has been made official about the Nokia 9 but we saw some live shots and specs. The phone was also said to have hit Geekbench with impressive scores and with 8GB RAM. The device also reached AnTuTu in China which showed the phone with 4GB RAM and a Snapdragon 835 processor. In time for summer, the phone also hit the FCC.

Everything seemed ready but HMD reportedly canceled the 4GB model. Only the 8GB RAM and 6GB RAM were left. The phone only popped up again when images and 360-degree video renders were unveiled by OnLeaks. Now, there are talks it would replace the Nokia 8 in the US sans a headphone jack. The last hint we noted was the updated Nokia camera app showing possible Nokia 9 features.

Today, we’ve got word the phone has already passed the FCC. This means it may be launched soon. The FCC listing shows the smartphone with model name TA-1047. According to a leaked document, the Nokia 9 comes equipped with a 5.5-inch OLED screen, 3250mAh battery, 5MP front-facing camera, dual 12MP and 13MP rear camera setup, 128GB storage, microSD card slot, and a Snapdragon 835 processor. The onboard storage capacity is quite impressive because 128GB is large for a not so premium smartphone. The phone may be priced at $500.

The phone is said to run on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. We’re assuming this one will have the updated camera app complete with 2x optical zoom on telephoto camera mode, new shutter speed icons and ISO settings, and wide-angle mode. Because it has dual rear cameras, we’re guessing this one will also come with the Bothies feature. We’re looking at a Mobile World Congress launch in February.

SOURCE: Android Crunch