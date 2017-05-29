We’re still waiting for the big Nokia flagship phone to blow us away, and it looks like HMD Global is meaning to do just that. The big bad Nokia flagship is rumored to be the Nokia 9, and it has apparently showed up at the Geekbench databases showing a monster 8GBs of RAM. We honestly don’t know what to make of this.

A Nokia device that showed up in Geekbench benchmarks named “Unkown Heart” – which a lot of people take to be the Nokia 9 – confirms a lot of the specs that the big Nokia flagship is rumored to have. There’s the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 5.3-inch QuadHD display, and a dual 13MP camera setup.

But the most surprising is the monstrous 8 gigabytes of RAM available on this device. We’ve seen 6GB start becoming the norm for high-end devices, but it seems that HMD Global wants to jump up the ladder so that Nokia users can claim to have something others don’t have.

Of course, this is a device benchmark, and HMD could just as well decide to nix the 8GB spec. But if true, Nokia would probably really be back, in a big, big way.

VIA: Nokia Power User