New Nokia phones are coming. Of course, that is something expected since HMD Global formally announced that it’s bringing the former top phone maker back to the mobile business. The company acquired its rights from Microsoft. It waited a while before releasing new Nokia phones that are powered by Android this time. We’ve already seen the Nokia 4, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and the Nokia 3310. We know the Nokia 9 is being planned to feature an iris scanner and OZO spatial audio plus the phone’s availability and pricing were recently uncovered.

There’s also the Nokia 8 whose specs were also leaked a few months ago. We still have no confirmation about the two but one thing we’re certain of– Nokia is definitely back in business. The old Finnish brand is expected to roll out new Android phones globally next month. The Nokia 8 or Nokia 9 may or may not be included but we saw some design sketches of the two.

We can’t say which is which though and neither look anything like the Nokia 9 we saw last month. The images were shared by the NPU website (Nokia Power User). The one on the right could be the Nokia 9 since that model has been rumored to have an iris scanner. There is no home button at the front so the fingerprint scanner could be moved at the back or embedded on the almost bezel-less display already.

The two Nokia phones are believed to have dual-lens camera setup at the back but you know, everything is just a speculation for now. We’ll take these images with a pinch of salt.

VIA: NPU