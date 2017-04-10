We are already certain about the new Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and even the Nokia 3310 but we’ve only heard rumors about the Nokia 9. We don’t really doubt about its existence or impending arrival but we need to wait for an official announcement before we can move forward with other gadgets and technologies. This Nokia 9 is special because it is said to be the flagship Nokia Android phone for 2017.

HMD Global appears to be growing serious with the Android-powered devices that it’s making the Nokia 9 with OZO spatial audio technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 5.5-inch QHD OLED display, a 22MP dual-lens Carl-Zeiss rear camera, 12MP front-facing camera, and 6GB RAM.

The specs we mentioned earlier appear to be high end so this phone could really be a premium device with an expensive pricing of EUR 749 ($699 or Rs 44,999). Launch of the phone could happen in the 3rd quarter accourding to our sources. We’re looking at a Summer release or just in time before school starts (July to August).

Nothing is final and official yet but we will let you know once the Nokia 9 is out or the features we listed before happen to be true. We have a feeling formal annoucement will happen anytime soon.

