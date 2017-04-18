The former top phone manufacturer in the world impressed the Mobile World Congress crowd last February by announcing the Nokia 6. The smartphone was first spotted on TENAA and was once sighted running on Cyanogenmod. It’s the first Android-powered device released by Nokia and was then listed for pre-sale in Germany. It already passed a Durability Test with flying colors. We’ve also seen a teardown video that revealed what’s inside.

This time, we’re learning the phone is ready for a software update, specifically Android 7.1.1 Nougat. This is according to a tweet by a certain Hyken Wong. This self-confessed Nokia fan seemed to have received an update for his Nokia 6 and shared a screenshot of the notification.

The system update requires at least 616MB of space but data size is only 369MB. This new version of Android includes the 7.1.1 features, enhanced power saving, background management, and 3G/4G dual SIM dual standby support. This Android 7.1.1 Nougat also includes the latest Google Security patch for April 2017, improved version of preload application, plus the updated Nokia USB driver.

Actually, we wrote before that the phone runs Android 7.1.1 out of the box but this update could be for some units that don’t have the latest version yet. If you own the new Nokia 6, you may receive an OTA alert anytime soon. Once updated, your new phone is now on par with other Android 7.1.1-loaded devices like the Moto Z Play, Wileyfox Swift phones, ZTE US Axon 7 Mini, ZTE Axon 7, Nexus 6, Sony Xperia X Concept, Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge, and the Pixel/Pixel XL.

VIA: Hyken Wong