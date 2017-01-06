If you own a Nexus 6 and you weren’t really holding your breath for an update to Android 7.1.1, well we guess this news will make your day. Factory images and OTA updates are now available for the “shamu” smartphone to the latest and greatest Android version available.

Considering that the official update window for the Nexus 6 closed last October 2016, it’s a wonder that Google decided to push out an update to version 7.1.1 for the phone. Not only does it give the Nexus 6 the latest software and features, it also guarantees security updates until November 2017. Isn’t that just great?

If you haven’t received the OTA notification, you have two options here. You can download the latest factory image and flash that – which means all your data will be wiped (be sure to make a backup). Or you can download the OTA update image and flash that. Although in theory it shouldn’t harm your data – you SHOULD always make a backup just in case.

We assume that this is going to be the last major update for the Nexus 6, so you shamu users might as well enjoy it while you can. After this, it will only be through 3rd party software that you’ll get a chance of enjoying new Android versions.

VIA: Reddit