While some OEMs and phone models are only waiting for Android 7.0 Nougat, there are a few devices that are about to receive Android 7.1.1. Life is indeed unfair especially in the tech world. For the few phones about to get the next Nougat update, be happy to know that you will have the latest version soon. It’s not really a major upgrade but knowing the fact that there are some companies hard at work in delivering the best for their consumers is good enough.

Following Nexus 6, Sony Xperia X Concept, Samsung Galaxy S7/ S7 Edge, and other Nexus devices, the award-winning ZTE Axon 7 is ready to get the same version. This particular Nougat version delivers new emojis, T-Mobile Wi-Fi calling, Daydream update & optimization, and Google security patches.

ZTE is one of those few companies who are commited in rolling out monthly updates. Just last month, it rolled out Android 7.0 Nougat after some delay and a series of previews and testing by the users.

T-Mobile Wi-Fi Calling support will allow you to send and receive text and calls over WiFi. This is helpful when cellular network is spotty but there is reliable Internet connection. The new emojis make messaging more fun while the Daydream update allows for an enhanced VR experience.

As expected, Google included several bug fixes and security enhancements to the Android 7.1.1 package to ensure that ZTE Axon 7 users are up-to-date with whatever new they are offering. Check if the update is available by going to Settings> System Update on your Axon 7.