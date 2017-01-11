Nothing much to say here but looks like the Nokia 6 that was unveiled over the weekend, the one that we’ve been anticipating for years is getting a follow-up. Well, it’s not really a new model but just a new color. The original Nokia 6 is shown in Black but a Silver version appeared on TENAA recently. This could mean the new Nokia Android device will be released anytime soon in China.

HMD Global is set to release the new Nokia 6 in other regions and countries but we have no information yet when exactly. We’re hoping this Q1 or next quarter together with the Nokia E1 mid-ranger since there are other Nokia phones that are scheduled to be unveiled.

A TENAA certification is usually an indication that a device is almost ready for commercial release at least in China. We’re no longer questioning the authenticity of this information and the images because it has appeared on the Chinese FCC’s website. Rumor has it though that the Silver Nokia 6 will be announced sometime this week so let’s just wait and see.

To review, here are the specs of the Nokia 6: 5.5-inch screen, Full HD resolution, 2.5D Gorilla Glass laminated with a polarizer layer, X6 LTE modem, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, Dolby Atmos technology, dual amplifiers, 16MP rear camera with PDAF, 8MP selfie camera, and Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box.

VIA: TENAA