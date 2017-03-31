In February, ZTE finally updated its flagship smartphone, the ZTE Axon 7 to Android Nougat. Now it’s right about time for the flagship’s smaller “brother” – the ZTE Axon 7 Mini – to have a taste of Nougat, but not before a preview period. But that being the case, ZTE is actually inviting Axon 7 Mini users to take part in this preview period – a win-win situation for both the company and the users.

ZTE is asking its US-based users of the Axon 7 Mini to sign up for its Nougat Preview program. The come-on for users being that they will experience the Nougat features of their phone earlier than most, and will participate in the feedback process of what features might make it to the official build.

ZTE will also benefit from this – users who want to take part in the preview program need to answer surveys, provide bug reports, and sign a non-disclosure agreement. This basically makes their testing of the Nougat build faster and more relevant to everyday situations.

If you want to sign up for the Nougat Preview program for the ZTE Axon 7 Mini, check out the source link below and click on the link provided there. Make sure to read the information provided before you jump on.

SOURCE: ZTE