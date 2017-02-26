The necro’d Nokia 3310 might be the talk of the town as far as Nokia’s MWC 2017 phones go, but that doesn’t mean its smartphones are taking a backseat. Especially not when the Nokia 6, the Finnish company’s first non-Microsoft smartphone is finally launching outside of China. And, as has been mostly leaked to death, Nokia also unveils the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 models, signaling that start of its “rapid-fire” Android phone expansion.

The Nokia 6 might now be a bit more familiar to astute readers. It’s a mid-range smartphone, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, that surprisingly has some rather high-end specs, like 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The 5.5-inch screen does 1920×1080 pixels on top of an aluminum body.

The Nokia 5 follows much of the design cues, including the precision-milled aluminum that gives this mid-range device a bit of character. Powered by that same Snapdragon 430, the Nokia 5 downgrades to 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. Though the smaller 5.2-inch display also drops down to a 720p resolution.

• Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

• CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

• RAM: 2 GB

• Storage: 16 GB, expandable up to 128 GB

• Display: 5.2 inches, 128×720

• Main Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0, PDAF, dual tone flash

• Secondary Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, AF

• Battery: 3,000 mAh, non-removable

• Dimensions: 149.7 mm x 72.5 mm x 8.05-8.55 mm

And finally there’s the Nokia 3, the nominal little brother of the trio. Trading the Qualcomm for a MediaTek MT6737, the smallest sibling also gets the same 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. The 720p resolution is perhaps a better match on the 5.0-inch screen. Unlike the Nokia 6 and 5, the Nokia 3 switches to a polycarbonate (read: plastic) material.

• Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

• CPU: MediaTek MT6737, 1.3 GHz quad-core

• RAM: 2 GB

• Storage: 16 GB, expandable up to 128 GB

• Display: 5.0 inches, 1280×720

• Main Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED flash

• Secondary Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, AF

• Battery: 2,650 mAh

• Dimensions: 143.4 mm x 71.4 mm x 8.48 mm

The Nokia 6 launches globally for 229 EUR, roughly $244, in matte black, silver, tempered blue, and copper colors. A 299 EUR ($319) Arte Black Special Edition will also be available to give that oh so popular gloss black color. The Nokia 5 will also be available in the same four matte black, silver, tempered blue, and copper colors, priced at 189 EUR ($201). The Nokia 3, though plastic, have the same color options but will naturally start lower at 139 EUR ($148).