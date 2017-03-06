Nokia is definitely back. The Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 have been introduced recently. There’s also the Nokia 3310 given a new lease in life. We never doubted that HMD Global would fulfill its promise of giving the brand a new lease in life. We’re not sure if it will still ever regain its place in the smartphone game but at least this generation will still get to see or hold a Nokia phone.

The Nokia 6 was launched globally while Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 broke cover last week. We learned they may come to specific markets first–UK, Germany, Taiwan, and Russia. The phones were listed for pre-order in the Netherlands and now, they’re also ready for pre-order in Germany via retailer Notebooksbilliger. The latter is one of the many online stores that carried the Kodak Ektra phone last year so you know it’s popular for bringing devices from not so famous brands. Not that Nokia isn’t known. It’s just that we’re not expecting local stores would sell the new phones quickly.

All four phones are now ready for pre-order in Germany. The black Nokia 6 is listed with a EUR 299 ($317) price tag. Clove and Carphone Warehouse may make similar announcements anytime soon in the United Kingdom. India will also receive the mobile devices as confirmed by an HMD exec alhtough we have no idea when exactly.

The Nokia 3 costs €139 ($148), Nokia 5 €189 ($200), and the most affordable of all, Nokia 3310 (2017) for only €59 ($63). These Nokia phones are listed for pre-order on Notebooksbilliger.de: Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 3310.

No word on exact availability yet but we know sometime in the next quarter. We’ll see.

