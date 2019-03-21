Here are the latest Huawei P30 images. They look very legit we’re not going to analyze the source and the quality of the photos anymore. We’re just excited about the March 26 announcement. We won’t be in Paris but we’re anticipating we’ll have the right info before the public launch. A lot of information and images have been leaked already. We know there isn’t any scarcity of details. It’s only a matter of waiting and crosschecking what we know so far.

The Huawei P30 series phones were spotted on some retailers’ websites earlier this week but have since been pulled out. New Huawei P30 Pro videos were leaked after new pricing details were revealed.

More details here and there are being published. We remember that Huawei smartphone with a triple rear camera system and extra display patented. That mystery phone and photos that surfaced online could be from a Huawei P30 Pro.

The Huawei P30 Pro already hit AnTuTu and scored higher than the Mate 20. RAM and storage details were also leaked.

We’ll never forget the Huawei P30 Series teaser video posted online and the camera specs being detailed once again. Those hands-on photos were a bit questionable though. Those early images we saw were simply rendered, interestingly, by the same guy sharing the latest set of photos on Twitter–Roland Quandt.

It’s less than a week before the 26th of March. Expect the web to take on more news and early previews of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.