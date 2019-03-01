The next premium flagship the mobile industry is excited to see is the Huawei P30 Pro. That and the Huawei P30 phone. Huawei may implement a quad-camera setup and we can’t wait to see that. Before 2018 ended, related protective phone cases were revealed on Mobile Fun. A Huawei P30 Pro image was leaked and then easily compared with the P20 Pro. Later this March, the Huawei P30 series will roll out in Paris, France.

More Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro phone cases were spotted on Spigen website. And yes, we really can’t wait for Paris.

More Huawei P30 and P30 Pro images surfaced online but those hands-on photos out ahead of the official launch got us excited. New hands-on photos were posted on Twitter by a certain @Boby2584690. No further details were provided but the phone looks familiar–similar to the other P30 Pro images we’ve seen.

The guy who shared the photos appear to be a BMW fan and we’re assuming he’s from Vietnam. He could be testing the phone but we doubt if Huawei will be happy about the reveal.

We don’t see a notch because the front display isn’t shown. The rear as pictured just looks similar to the latest renders.