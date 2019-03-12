The Huawei P30 is expected to set a new trend in the mobile industry. We’ve been anticipating for the quad camera setup after the dual rear and triple rear systems have been successful the past couple of years. The top Chinese OEM knows mobile photography better than its rivals. It doesn’t just depend on software. It is well-versed in optimizing the camera modules and the rest of the hardware to achieve high-quality images all the time. We knew Huawei would be implementing a quad-camera setup as early as November last year and it’s only a few days before the grand reveal.

Information on RAM and storage capacities have been shared recently on Twitter. As usual, thanks to Roland Quandt but we’re still taking everything with a grain of salt.

The Huawei P30 is said to be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The Pro variant, the Huawei P30 Pro, will be available with 8GB RAM with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage.

Other colors may be available as well but there is no mention what are the choices and variants will roll out in different key markets.

Quandt also noted a few more things. Look at the images, the top and bottom of the phone are cut flat. It’s something new yet awkward looking but we believe the design has a reason.