We’re counting the days before Huawei launches the new P30 and P30 smartphones. These flagship devices have been anticipated alongside the recentl launched Samsung Galaxy S10 series. We believe Huawei’s new offering will be revolutionary once again mainly because of the quad-camera array on the Pro variant. Four cameras aren’t too much as Nokia has more. We’re only curious as to how the four will be better than three from last year’s Huawei P20 Pro. We have our calculations but we’ll have to wait to actually use the phone.

Several rendered images and videos have surfaced the past few weeks and months but we know that the latest ones are more legit. Take for example the two videos below, the phone is looking more real.

The Huawei P30 Pro here looks like any other renders we’ve seen in the past. There is still a large screen, waterdrop-style notch, and the multiple cameras.

Our source says this is the Huawei P30 Pro but we only see three cameras at the back. It could be just the Huawei P30.

Another video is online, showing the Huawei flagship phone’s bootup screen. The onscreen fingerprint scanner is used so that’s another feature we can say will still be available.

VIA: Weibo (1),(2)