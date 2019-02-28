Until Huawei makes an official announcement, we won’t stop featuring the next-gen Huawei P30. The phone which is expected to arrive with the Pro variant was first heard of in November when we said Huawei may implement a quad-camera setup. That is coming from a triple rear camera system. Soon after, we saw those protective phone cases revealed on Mobile Fun. Several image renders appeared plus a 360-degree video was shared online. The phone will roll out next month first in Paris, France.

The Huawei P30 Pro was already compared with the Xiaomi Mi 9 but we can’t make our final analysis yet. At the MWC 2019 earlier this week, hands-on photos surfaced ahead of the official launch so we’re excited for the next-gen premium flagship offering from the top Chinese OEM.

It’s no secret that the Huawei P line has become an important trendsetter in the mobile game each year. It made popular the dual rear camera system with the Huawei P10, triple rear shooters of the Huawei P20 Pro, and now this–four rear cameras (quad camera system) of the Huawei P30 Pro.

At the MWC 2019, Huawei unveiled the Mate X foldable phone. The flagship phones are due end of March but we’re expecting more related leaks like these new Huawei P30 and P30 Pro images.

Both phones look very similar but you will see the obvious difference in the rear camera setup. We’re assuming the two will already have 5G connectivity, or at least, just the Huawei P30 Pro. Huawei boasts that its first foldable phone will have 5G and so the P30 have the same technology is expected.

When it comes to imaging, the P30 Pro is expected to beat the Huawei P20 Pro and the Mate 20 Pro. We’re probably looking at higher scores on DxOMark especially since the camera system will include 10x zoom which can be likened to OPPO’s 10X lossless zoom tech. Details are scarce but we know Leica is still in the picture.

Huawei P30



VIA: WinFuture