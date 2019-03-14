Sets of images have appeared on a website, saying the mystery phone will be released in Malaysia very soon. Gone are the days when cameras are considered as premium features. They are really more of a standard now. One of the basic functions of a smartphone, whether a budget-friendly offering or a premium flagship model, is the camera for mobile photography. The past few years, OEMs and brands have worked on making significant improvements and innovations in taking pictures. The game now is adding more sensors or lenses. The more cameras on the rear, the better.

Nokia has a penta-camera phone. That’s five cameras at the back. Huawei’s P30 Pro will have four.

The mystery phone mentioned will feature a multi-camera setup. Not many details are available but check out the pictures below:

Another set of images have been sighted on Twitter. The photos are said to have been shot on the Huawei P30 Pro.

Huawei could be “rewriting the rules” (#RewriteTheRules) so the P30 series’ launch seems to be more exciting than ever.

The wedding photos show one scene captured in Normal Shot, Close Shot, and Super Close Shot. That’s really the Huawei P30 which means one click is all you need to capture a scene.

VIA: lowyat.net