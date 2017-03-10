One of the first set of Galaxy S8 images we thought was real was shared over on Twitter by a certain Ice Universe. We thought the phone images looked more real than ever. A few weeks later and just a couple more before the official launch, we’re seeing more images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. We saw a clone yesterday from China and learned that the Galaxy S8 duo reached the FCC already. We even saw the two phones together with a Note 7 and got compared with the iPhone and other Samsung flagships.

Since UniverseIce’s leak, we also learned a number of things including the premium prices, Music app’s APK being ready, Infinity Display being confirmed, and when pre-orders will start. We even saw a quick 5-second hands-on video, its Geekbench listing, and of course, that teaser for the Samsung event.

Honestly, we have a lot of pages discussing the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus that we are very much excited to see the phones and do a hands-on demo. During the official product launch, we’ll get to see which rumor, leak, and speculation is true. It will be exciting to take out our list of all the details and check which turned out to be the real thing.

Ice Universe shared three new photos of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Well, they don’t look any different from the images we’ve seen the past few weeks so we believe this one.

VIA: @UniverseIce