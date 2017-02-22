Even if the Galaxy S8 won’t be unveiled in Barcelona, Spain at the MWC 2017, the mobile industry is still interested with Samsung’s next premium flagship phone. It’s not really because the device is expected to impress us but mainly because we’re curious to know if the company made it right this time especially when it comes to the batteries.

Much has been said about the Galaxy S8 and we’ve actually seen a few images already. The latest is this set of photos that look more believable and legit.

A certain @Universeice posted photos on Twitter that show the purported Galaxy S8 still with a protective film. That shine on the display is just a transparent cover you normally see on a device out of the box. What we can say from these images is that there appears to be NO physical home button. There are no capacitive buttons either. We can confirm though that its screen is edge to edge with a slight curve. As for the cutouts, there seems to be provision for an iris scanner, front-facing camera, flash, and some other sensors.

We don’t think the Galaxy S8 in the photo is the real deal though. It could be a prototype made especially for accessory makers. The design isn’t very much different from previous Galaxy S models. We’re just glad to see the Always On Display and some on-screen buttons. Honestly, this is the closest illustration we have to the real thing next to what OnLeaks shared a few weeks ago.

r rounded up the information we have so far about the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. We’re listing them down here for future reference.

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus:

• OS: Android 7.1 Nougat

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung Exynos 10-nm

• Display: 5.8-inch Super AMOLED, 1440 x 2650 resolution (2K), Gorilla Glass screen/6.2-inch(S8 Plus)

• Battery: 3000mAh/3500mAh (S8 Plus)

• RAM: 4GB RAM

• Storage: 64GB or 128GB (expandable up to 256GB)

• Cam: 16MP rear with f/1.7 optics, 4K video recording, dual-LED flash

• Cam: 8MP front-facing wide-angle lens, f/1.7 optics

• Others: Fingerprint scanner, wireless charging, USB-C, Metal frame

