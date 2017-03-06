Samsung skipped the Mobile World Congress this year and we were told to expect a March 29 announcement. The New York launch will definitely happen and we’ll get to see the Galaxy S8 duo. Honestly, there’s not much room to be surprised now because we’ve got a glimpse of it, at least, just online. We have no doubt it’s the real thing. It doesn’t look any different from the previous premium Galaxy S flagship phones we but we’re curious as to how this will help the tarnished name of the South Korean tech giant. You see, 2016 wasn’t exactly a good year for the company. Even before the Note 7 fiasco, sales were not as impressive.

The Note 7’s battery explosion and overheating issue happened so quickly. Reports soon came out from different countries, prompting carriers and Samsung’s regional offices to do a recall and eventually shut down production. This new Galaxy S8 has been delayed as a result because Samsung wanted to make sure quality assurance tests are done properly. Battery suppliers were at fault so standard protocols have been strengthened.

Official launch will be on March 29 while market release will be on April 21. It will be a global rollout so avid Samsung fans all over the world can avail of the new device at the same time. As to when pre-orders will happen, we have no information until over the weekend when a report said such will open on April 10. We also said earlier that it will begin anytime between March 29 and April 21.

So far, here are the confirmed specs and features for the coming Galaxy S8 duo: Snapdragon 835 (US version) or an Exynos chipset (international), 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSDXC card slot, fingerprint scanner, 2MP Dual Pixel camera, 8MP selfie shooter, and an iris scanner. The Galaxy S8 is said to have a 5.8-inch screen while the S8+ will have a 6.2-inch Infinity Display. Batteries will be 3250mAh for the Galaxy S8 and 3750mAh for the bigger Galaxy S8+.

VIA: SAMMOBILE

SOURCE: The Investor