Looks like we really have a new master leaker in gadget town. Roland Quandt (@rquandt) has been sharing a lot of information about upcoming devices. The last two leaks were about Samsung products–the Xcover 4 which turned about to be true and the Huawei P10 earlier sighted on GFXBench. This time, as we’re expecting more details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 duo, Mr. Quandt of WinFuture and MobileGeeks shared that the phones’ prices are set at 799 and 899 Euros ($843 and $949), respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will also be available in silver, black, and violet according to @rquandt. We have no idea where he is getting his information but we believe the prices will be that expensive. As early as now, we’re not sure if such is a good idea because Samsung is still in a limbo. Sales and revenue are not good so the South Korean tech giant needs to capture the attention of the consumers.

The Note 7 fiasco was definitely a big blow (pun intended) to Samsung. How can it sell more units if the prices are that premium? Of course, this is business but right now, the company needs to be more careful in its moves and decisions. We’re expecting the Galaxy S8 series will tell not only Samsung but also the whole mobile industry what the people really need and want these days.

VIA: @rquandt