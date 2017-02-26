We’re still a few weeks away from the unveiling of the new flagship device or devices from Samsung, but they did tease us a little during the ongoing Mobile World Congress. They have released two videos about the soon to be announced Galaxy S8, but without actually showing us the phone. But the silhouette of the device seems to indicate that the leaks and rumors we’ve been hearing the past few weeks may just be right, particularly when it comes to the “bezel-lessness” of the new flagship.

Using the tagline “This is a phone”, the 30-second teaser shows various past designs of smartphones, specifically those that have a home button. It eventually leads to the ad saying that these have been the popular designs “until now” and then shows a glimpse of what the Galaxy S8 will supposedly look like. What is obvious from the silhouette is that it will not have a home button and it will have an almost bezel-less design. This is consistent with past rumors saying that the fingerprint sensor will be moved to the back and that it will be button-less as well and instead will use on-screen navigation.

The second teaser was released through SAM Mobile at the MWC and is a 12-second video showing how smartphone design has progressed through the years. It starts off with the old school phone with an antenna to a flip phone and so on and so forth. The last of course is the teaser to the Galaxy S8 and how it will not have any bezels, or so it looks like it.

The official unveiling of the new flagship will be at the next Unpacked event on March 29 in New York City. But expect much rumor-mongering and speculation over the next few weeks as the world waits to see if Samsung can recover from the massive failure of the Galaxy Note 7.