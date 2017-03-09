So now that we have totally nothing to talk about the Samsung Galaxy S8 because every minute detail has probably been covered in leaks and analysis ad nauseam, we’ll just have to create stuff to talk about. This is exactly what serial leaker “OnLeaks” has done with the upcoming Samsung flagship – they created some diagrams that compared the Galaxy S8 to other phones.





First up, if you would like to see the Galaxy S8 side by side with the current iPhones, the image above is the closest you’ll get to doing that at this time. You’ll notice they even did it front and back. Good of them. At first glance, the standard Galaxy S8 looks to be longer than the iPhone 7, while the Galaxy S8 Plus and the iPhone 7 Plus look to be closer in size, with the S8 Plus a bit slimmer in the hands.

And if you want to see the Galaxy S8 side by side with the more recent Samsung flagships – even with the doomed Note 7 – they got you covered as well. Notice that the Galaxy S8 Plus will be even bigger than the Note 7, and that the standard Galaxy S8 is a bit taller than the Galaxy S6 and S7.

This makes you wonder what the strategy for the rumored Galaxy Note 8 will be. The S8 Plus is obviously plenty big, and it will have an S-Pen to go with it. What else is there left for the Note line of products? We will just have to wait and see.

