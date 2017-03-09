A couple of weeks before the official announcement and we’re presented with more believable leaks and speculations. We can say they are merely rumors but when illustrations and details such as these come from the FCC, we are bound to believe the information given. The Samsung Galaxy S8 was recently sighted on the agency’s website which means the device is arriving soon. It’s now in the process of testing and approvals.

The Galaxy S8 is tagged as SM-G950. It passed the FCC only yesterday, March 8. It did pass the following frequencies: wireless LAN, Bluetooth, and NFC. We’re assuming this is only for the US as other versions like for Canada or other regions and countries will have slightly different codes.

Also sighted is some reference to a SM-G955 build. We’re guessing this is for the Galaxy S8 Plus as per other similar information. We noted this idea last year when we learned there will be two screen sizes. Actually, as early as September, we said that Samsung will be skipping number 4 due to tetraphobia and these new model numbers are the result.

The FCC leak shows us the back plate of the Samsung Galaxy S8. The FCC label appears to be at the bottom part which is common in FCC-approved devices.

VIA: Blog of Mobile