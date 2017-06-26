Google Home went up for pre-order in Canada earlier this June and this week, it will start rolling out in the country. If you ordered for one from BestBuy.com or the Google Store, expect to receive the smart speaker any day now. Once you get the device, you can start asking the Google Assistant for questions and to do stuff for you.

Of course, if you ive in Canada, you speak French. You may be wondering if the Google Home can understand the language but good news, French speakers, Google can support the language. Google Home and Google Assistant has just received the French language support. If you’re more comfortable to converse in French, feel free to talk to Google Home in one of the most romantic languages in the world.

The Google Assistant is initially available in English but at least now, we know it can understand French. It is the first language to be supported but we can expect more will be added soon from German to Brazilian-Portuguese to Japanese, Italian, Spanish, and Korean. Say “Ok Google” and command the Google Assistant to do many things like search for a term definition, check movie schedules, ask who is this or that person, add items to your reminders, check

VIA: TAS