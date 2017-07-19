So Google is widening its nets just a tad bit more to capture more customers in the digital home market. Google Home is the personal voice-activated digital assistant the internet search giant launched last year together with its new Pixel smartphones, and this device was intended to put Google Assistant in your home. Now, Google is attempting to capture more markets as it puts out Google Home with a cute Aussie accent, as well as one that speaks fluent German.

Google announced that starting July 20, Australian homes can now enjoy Google Home – and it speaks ‘Strayan! According to Google, the Google Assistant speaks and understands the Australian accent. “Ask it for brekkie ideas or where the nearest servo is. You can also ask it what sound a Kookaburra makes, and it’ll cue the laughter we all know and love. And of course, we’ve hidden a few Aussie treats for you to discover along the way.”

In Germany, the launch date is August 8 for a Google Home that speaks fluent German. You can now ask Google Home to do all the tasks you want it to do in German – ask it for information, ask it to play music, or even just turn the lights on or off. In addition, you can receive news from Google’s news partners such as Beispiel Tagesschau, Deutschlandfunk, RTL Radio Deutschland, Bild, Der Aktionär, Deutsche Welle, n-tv and Giga.

You might just be seeing Google Home speak a few more different languages soon, so watch out for that. How about a Google Home that speaks French?

SOURCE: Google Australia, Google Deutschland