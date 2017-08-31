The smart home game may have started a few years ago but it’s not yet common in households all over the world. We don’t have the numbers as to how many people have gotten into the bandwagon but there is an influx of products and services going the “smart” direction. Perhaps one of best smart assistants today if we’re talking about skills, knowledge, and reach is the Google Assistant. It was designed to rival Siri five years ago but we can say it is the most reliable.

In the past few months, Google has been busy rolling out updates and announcing integrations and support. In Android Oreo, Google Assistant integration for third party apps will be allowed. With Google Home, you can make free voice calls with it. And in the coming weeks and months, the smart voice assistant will be ready on more smart home devices and speakers.

Google recently announced the good news that more devices will be able to support the Google Assistant. This means you won’t just be able to “talk” to Google on your Google Home, Android Wear, or Pixel phone as the service will be integrated into more speakers and other smart appliances. It is already available on some Android phones, Google Allo, Android Wear, and even iPhones.

The tech giant will bring Google Assistant to more places. Google has given us a heads up that at the IFA show in Berlin, we can expect companies and brands to announce their support for the Assistant. Built-in Google Assistant will soon be a standard thing as Google continues to improve and expand the feature. Some new speakers like the Anker Zolo Mojo, Panasonic GA10, and TicHome Mini by Mobvoi will have Google Assistant built-in. These speakers will mostly be available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany.

More jome appliances will also understand your voice commands. For one, LG is set to introduce more products that will support the Google Assistant so you can tell your washing machine, vacuum, or dryer to start and do its thing via a smart speaker or mobile device. More companies and smart devices will be added to Google Assistant’s list that already includes Wemo, TP-Link, Netatmo, and Honeywell.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)