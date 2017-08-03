As home speakers continue to be a growing market, you can expect connected, smart appliances to also continue to bring support to various connected speakers. Honeywell and its line of smart thermostats have now added Google Home to its growing list of smart home integrations. Once you’ve updated the software of both the speaker and the thermostat, you will now be able to instruct Google Assistant to adjust your home’s temperature through voice commands on the speaker and also through supported smartphones.

If you have a Honeywell Lyric™ thermostat (Lyric Round, Lyric T5, Lyric T6 Pro) or Total Connect Comfort (Wi-Fi and RedLINK™) thermostat and a Google Home speaker, you can now connect the two and just announce “Ok Google” to be able to adjust the temperature and be more comfortable in your home without having to lift a finger (well, at least temp wise). You can also use Google Assistant on your supported Android device to control the thermostat.

If your house also has multiple thermostats and heating/cooling zones, you can tell Google Assistant exactly which thermostat you want to adjust. And if you want to not use your voice commands to adjust it/them, you can just use the Honeywell Lyric or Total Connect Comfort app and if you want to go old school, use the actual thermostat interface normally.

With the Google Home integration, Honeywell says they’re the first thermostat that is integrated with every major smart hub. since it supports Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT, and others.

SOURCE: Honeywell