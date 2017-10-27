Because home security devices aren’t that expensive anymore (well, relatively), we probably have this constant need to monitor what’s going on in our houses when we’re away. And with the advent of digital voice assistants, we probably want to do that without lifting a finger. Well if you’re using Canary security devices, then you will get your wish as they have now integrated Google Assistant into their system, so you can just check your house without having to lift a finger and just saying, “Ok Google”.

Canary security cameras are now integrated with both Google Home and Google Assistant so you will be able to have voice-activated access to the information that you need from your devices. Aside from giving you security, you can also use them to monitor temperature, humidity, and even air quality. Google Assistant will have access to both Canary and Canary Flex devices so you can get information from your HomeHealth Technology and even battery levels.

Google Assistant can also identify the names and locations that you’ve assigned to your Canary devices, if you have more than one. If it’s just one, it can give you the answer immediately. But if you have multiple and your command didn’t specify a name, it will ask you which one you’re referring to. But you can go directly and ask something like, “Ok Google, what’s the temperature in The Den.”

Canary says they will be rolling out more functionalities over the next few weeks, in terms of location information and siren activation. But for now, enjoy asking Google Assistant for information about your house, even when you’re not there.

SOURCE: Canary