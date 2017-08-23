LG will officially unveil the new V30 this August 31 in time for the IFA event. An early image was shown off and we learned that the phone will feature an HD TouchSense technology plus the updated LG UX 6.0+ for better customization and advanced security features. We know the phone will directly rival the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG has just posted two views that seemingly mock the Galaxy Note 8.

The first video shows a pencil being destroyed. We’re guessing it is to mock the S-Pen stylus of the Note 8. Perhaps the LG V30 will no longer need a stylus as the user’s finger will be enough.

Meanwhile, the second video shows one taking down notes on a notepad and then tearing off the page. It could pertain to a user ditching a physical notebook in favor of the LG V30.

We’re looking forward to this LG V30. So far, we know its camera will be better than the G6. It will have a floating bar instead of a secondary screen, OLED FullVision display, dual cameras with f/1.6 aperture, glass Crystal Clear lens, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, wireless charging, and 6GB RAM.

The August 31 launch is still a week from today so expect more leaks and teasers to be posted.

SOURCE: LGMobile KR