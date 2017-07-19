LG’s V-series phablets have gained a strong following all over the globe, and it’s not an understatement to say that a lot of people are waiting for this year’s flagship phablet from LG. For all intents and purposes, this will be the LG V30, and a variant of it apparently made an appearance at Geekbench, putting out very good numbers.

The device that showed up in Geekbench’s databases is the LGE LG-H932PR, which most pundits say is the LG V30. The device sports a Snapdragon 835 chipset (MSM8998) with the octa-core processor clocked at 1.9GHz. The device got 1899 for single core performance and 6350 for the multi-core measurements. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ powered by the same SD835 chip got 1804 points for single-core and 6053 for multi-core.

These are indeed very high numbers for an LG flagship device, especially since they’ve chosen to support it with just 4GB RAM (when 6GB seems to be the standard). The test device runs Android 7.1.2, and this result looks like the execution of good software in tandem with very good hardware as well.

Other rumors for the LG V30 include the fact that it will be appropriating the LG G6 FullVision design, and possibly a variant with 6GB RAM.

VIA: Telefoon