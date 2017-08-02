LG is working on a new smartphone we’re expecting to be the V30. The next V phone is said to arrive with no secondary display but with a floating bar instead. There is no confirmation yet about the absence of the second screen but LG just announced that the next flagship device will have a plastic OLED FullVision display. It’s the first for any smartphone and LG is simply continuing what it already did on the G6 and Q6.

From using OLED on premium TVs, LG is now extending the technology to smartphones. This time though, it’s been improved by applying it on a FullVision screen. First introduced by LG in the G6, FullVision allows very small bezels in mobile devices. The upcoming LG V30 will be smaller than the previous V20 model but it will have a larger 6-inch OLED FullVision display so imagine the almost bezel-less design. According to LG, the bezels have been reduced by 20% (upper) and 50% (lower). You won’t see any logo on the front panel as LG moved it to the rear.

Another good thing about the plastic OLED technology (P-OLED) is that it can be curved. For the V30, the result is an ergonomic design. It’s different from the G6 which had a flatter display. The device is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 so it is stronger and shatter-resistant. You won’t experience seeing burn-ins like the Galaxy S8 because LG used advanced encapsulation and pixel-scanning technology on this one.

LG V30’s FullVision display will boast of a QHD+ OLED screen with 1440 x 2880 pixel resolution. The OEM’s OLED technology delivers perfect black and colors as made possible by a wider color spectrum. This OLED tech is also faster compared to LCD so afterimages are eliminated. This makes OLED more ideal for VR, action movies, and even HDR10.

SOURCE: LG