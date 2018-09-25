Huawei will be launching three new smartphones in less than a month. It will be the last among the top OEMs to introduce its latest flagship models since LG, Google, and Samsung are also rolling out new smartphones. There are three new Huawei Mate 20 variants but the Chinese tech giant will only present two since we’ve already seen the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the regular Huawei Mate 20 will be unveiled soon with different color options to be released in Europe.

The Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will most likely look similar to the Mate 20 Lite. If you may remember, the latter was shown off and went up for pre-order on Polish and German tech websites after images and specs were also leaked.

Much has been said about the new Mate 20 series including the possibility the Mate 20 will arrive with a front 3D camera, waterdrop notch, triple rear shooters, Android 9 Pie, QHD+ screen and curved sides on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and Higher Intelligence.

The Huawei Mate 20 has been pictured in the wild several times. We’re also looking forward to these features: AI Cinema, AI Zoom, and Underwater Mode. The Mare 20 Pro may even come with wireless charging.

Here are the key specs we know so far of the Pro model: 6.3-inch OLED screen, 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution, in-display fingerprint reader, HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, three rear cameras, dual LED flash, Leica technology, and new wide-angle lens. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s imaging system may be complicated like the Huawei P20 Pro with its five-fold optical zoom and color wide-angle sensor.

Color options of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro may include Blue, Black, Dark Green, and Twilight. Those Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone cases we’ve seen the other day tell us Huawei is really serious in taking over the mobile arena.

VIA: WinFuture